Spectrum TV Customers Get Cheaper Upgrade with Xumo Stream Box

Spectrum TV customers are in for a pleasant surprise as they can now upgrade to the Xumo Stream Box, a joint venture between Charter Communications and Comcast. The Xumo Stream Box serves as Spectrum’s primary video device and provides customers with access to live, on-demand, and streaming content. The device comes with a variety of features that enhance the viewing experience.

One of the standout features of the Xumo Stream Box is its aggregated search capability, which allows users to search across multiple apps. Additionally, the device offers curated content offerings based on the customer’s interests and subscriptions. With the Xumo Stream Box, customers can enjoy a wide range of apps, including popular ones like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Xumo Stream Box comes with a voice-controlled remote and is portable, making it ideal for travelers. However, it can only be used on one TV at a time. The cost savings associated with switching to the Xumo device are significant. While a typical “set-top” cable box from Spectrum costs $10.99 per month, the Xumo device can be purchased outright for $60 or through a $5 per month equipment installment plan for 12 months.

Existing Spectrum video customers can easily make the switch to the Xumo Stream Box. They can return or exchange their set-top box for the Xumo device. To purchase the Xumo Stream Box, Spectrum Internet customers can visit Spectrum stores, Spectrum.com, or contact a Spectrum customer service representative. It is important to note that the Xumo Stream Box is currently available to Spectrum customers, but Comcast plans to expand the offering to Xfinity customers as well.

In conclusion, the Xumo Stream Box offers Spectrum TV customers a cost-effective and versatile upgrade option. With its extensive app offerings, aggregated search capability, and affordable pricing, the Xumo Stream Box is set to enhance the viewing experience for customers.

