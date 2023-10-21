Spectrum and Comcast Launch Xumo Stream Box to Enhance Streaming and Cable Experience

Spectrum and Comcast have teamed up to introduce the Xumo Stream Box, a new streaming device aimed at revolutionizing the way customers access cable and streaming services. This joint effort comes as a response to the growing popularity of streaming platforms and the decline in traditional cable subscribers.

The Xumo Stream Box, developed Xumo, Charter, and Comcast, offers customers the best of both worlds combining traditional cable television with modern streaming services. This device eliminates the need for a separate cable box and provides a simplified and convenient entertainment experience.

Marcien Jenckes, the president of Xumo, stated, “When we started Xumo, we set out with the ambition to take the decades of entertainment experience and technical innovation from Comcast and Charter and build a complete entertainment experience that breaks down the streaming silos and makes TV easy again.”

With the Xumo Stream Box, Spectrum customers can access live TV, on-demand content from Spectrum, and the Spectrum TV Guide all in one place, without having to navigate through various streaming apps. The device also comes with a user-friendly remote that allows customers to search for content using simple voice commands.

The introduction of the Xumo Stream Box is part of Spectrum and Comcast’s efforts to adapt to the evolving entertainment landscape. In recent years, the cable and satellite television industry has experienced a 25% decline in its customer base. This decline, combined with the increasing popularity of streaming services, prompted the need for innovative solutions like the Xumo Stream Box.

As of now, new Spectrum customers can request a traditional cable box, while existing customers can continue to use their current cable boxes. The Xumo Stream Box offers a more convenient and streamlined user experience, making it an attractive option for Spectrum and Comcast customers.

