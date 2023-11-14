Experience the Excitement of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Specialty Jersey Advent Calendar

Are you ready for a unique and thrilling countdown to Christmas? The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have something special in store for their fans this year with the Specialty Jersey Advent Calendar. Get ready to receive a surprising Penguins jersey on the day of your choice!

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Purchase a day on the calendar

Choose any date between December 1 and 24 that holds significance for you. It could be your birthday, anniversary, or simply a day you’re looking forward to during the holiday season. Secure your spot on the calendar and get ready for the excitement to unfold.

Step 2: Daily Reveals via Social Media

Each day, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will go live on their social media channels to unveil a game-worn or game-issued specialty jersey. The lucky fan who has purchased that particular date will receive the jersey revealed on that day. It’s like opening a present every day leading up to Christmas!

Step 3: Pick Up or Ship Your Jersey

Once you’ve claimed your date and received your surprise jersey, you have two options. Fans can conveniently pick up their jerseys at the Toyota SportsPlex located at 40 Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre. Alternatively, you can choose jersey shipping and have your prized possession delivered right to your doorstep via FedEx.

FAQ:

Q: Can I choose any date between December 1 and 24?

A: Yes, you can select any available date that holds significance to you.

Q: Will I know which jersey I will receive in advance?

A: No, the jerseys will be randomly selected, adding to the element of surprise and excitement.

Q: What happens if I can’t pick up my jersey in person?

A: No worries! You can opt for jersey shipping and have it delivered to your desired address.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Specialty Jersey Advent Calendar. Secure your date, anticipate the daily reveals, and experience the joy of receiving a unique Penguins jersey during the holiday season. Get ready for an unforgettable countdown to Christmas!