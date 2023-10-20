School District of Maple Holds Special School Board Meeting

The School District of Maple has announced a special school board meeting which will take place on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Northwestern High School District Conference Room #2270.

The agenda for the meeting includes several important items. The meeting will begin with a call to order, roll call, and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. The board will also report on how the public was notified about the meeting.

One of the key items on the agenda is the approval of the October 23, 2023 agenda for both open and executive sessions. The board will also consider moving to an executive session, which is necessary for discussing items that are exempted from open sessions according to Wisconsin State Statutes §19.85(1)(a)(f). This includes an expulsion hearing, indicating that disciplinary actions may be discussed during the closed session.

The meeting will conclude with adjournment.

It is important for the public and stakeholders within the School District of Maple to be aware of this special school board meeting. The meeting will address important matters that may impact the district and its students. It is crucial to pay attention to the decisions and discussions that will take place during this meeting.

Sources:

– School Dist – Superior Telegram | News, weather, sports from Superior Wisconsin