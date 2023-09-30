Cubans Recruited to Fight in Ukraine on Russia’s Dime

Cuba has seen a recent influx of men leaving their homes to fight for the Russian army in Ukraine. Many of these men are attracted the signing-on bonuses provided Russia, which are more than 100 times the average monthly salary in Cuba. La Federal, a small town on the outskirts of Havana, is particularly affected, with one in four residents unemployed. Several men from this town alone have gone to Russia since June, leaving behind a dwindling population. The stories of these men, as well as others recruited from areas in and around Havana, have shed light on the extent of Cubans flocking to support Russia’s war efforts.

These recruits were contacted through social media a recruiter who called herself “Dayana.” Many of them, like Yamidely Cervantes’ husband, Enrique Gonzalez, signed contracts to work for the Russian military. Gonzalez, who is currently training in Russia, reported that 119 Cubans are undergoing training with him, though their exact destination is still unknown. The Cuban government has not responded to inquiries about the recruitment of its citizens, and the Russian government has similarly remained silent. However, both the Ukrainian and U.S. governments have expressed concern over these reports and are monitoring the situation closely.

The recruitment activity began after a May decree Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allowed foreigners who enlisted with the military on year-long contracts to obtain Russian citizenship for themselves and their families. The news of these opportunities spread quickly, with offers shared via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

It is unclear whether these recruits will be sent to fight in Ukraine, but many of them have expressed an expectation of going to a war zone. While some have gone through with their decision to join the military in Russia, others have had second thoughts and chosen not to proceed. The exact identities of the 17 people arrested in connection with a human-trafficking ring that allegedly lured Cubans to fight for Russia have not been established. However, the Cuban government announced this arrest, underscoring its stance of not being involved in the war in Ukraine.

Sources:

– Reuters – By Dave Sherwood