How Northeastern University’s Global Safety Team Manages Emergencies Abroad

The safety and security of students and faculty traveling abroad are of utmost importance to Northeastern University. To ensure their well-being and prevent any potential dangers, the university has established a dedicated Global Safety Office staffed with savvy global security experts.

Led Khushal Safi, the Director of Global Safety, the team works tirelessly to keep Northeastern’s students and faculty out of harm’s way. One such incident occurred when news of the Hamas attack on Israel reached the university. Alyssa Berg, the Associate Director of Travel Safety and Security, and her team quickly sprung into action. They utilized a database of registered travelers to identify and contact the three individuals in Israel, providing them with immediate assistance and guidance.

In this particular case, Khushal Safi reached out to one of the students, Keren Doherty, via WhatsApp to ensure her safety and offer support. By working closely with the students, the Global Safety Office arranged their safe evacuation from Israel to Portugal and Madrid. Moreover, they provided a security detail to accompany the students to the airport, ensuring a smooth departure.

While responding to emergencies is a crucial aspect of their work, the team’s main focus lies in prevention and strategy. They meticulously prepare and support individuals before they travel, ensuring they are fully briefed and aware of potential risks. This includes registering all university travel, meeting with students going abroad, and developing partnerships with security firms and medical providers.

The Global Safety Office’s dedication and expertise have earned them recognition within Northeastern University. Amy Stevens, the Vice Chancellor of Global Experiential Pathways, lauds their exceptional work, noting that they are unmatched in their field. Furthermore, the team constantly seeks to improve and expand their capabilities. They will soon open a global operations center that will further enhance their monitoring and security capabilities, with the goal of unifying all surveillance and security procedures across the university’s global campuses.

In conclusion, Northeastern University’s Global Safety Team is at the forefront of ensuring the safety and security of their students and faculty traveling abroad. Their proactive approach and quick response in emergencies demonstrate their commitment to keeping the Northeastern community out of harm’s way.

