New Candidates Emerge for New York’s 3rd District Seat

Two new candidates have recently entered the race for the 3rd District seat in New York. As party officials announce their picks, the competition is heating up. Tom Suozzi, a former holder of the 3rd District seat, has been chosen as the Democratic nominee. In a statement, Suozzi expressed his commitment to working with both parties to improve the lives of constituents and prioritize their needs above partisanship.

Suozzi has an extensive background in public service, having previously served as Nassau County Executive and mayor of Glen Cove. During his time in Congress, he aligned with President Joe Biden’s policies 100 percent of the time. However, he stepped down from his position to pursue the Democratic nomination for New York governor, a race that he ultimately lost.

On the Republican side, Michael Sapraicone has emerged as a potential nominee. A retired New York City Police Department detective and US Navy veteran, Sapraicone is positioning himself as a strong candidate to fill the 3rd District seat. The Republican party has yet to formally select their nominee, but Sapraicone has garnered significant support.

The special election to fill the 3rd District seat will take place on February 13, 2024. With over 771,000 constituents in the district, the race is crucial to ensure their voices are heard in the House of Representatives. The seat became vacant after the previous representative, who is facing serious federal criminal charges including identity theft and money laundering, was ousted in a historic vote.

As the campaign progresses, both candidates will strive to gain the support of voters in the 3rd District. Whoever wins the seat will play a pivotal role in addressing issues such as affordability, safety, and climate change. The outcome of this election will shape the future representation of New York’s 3rd District, and it is up to the voters to decide who is best suited for the job.