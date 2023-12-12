New Article: Expert Witnesses to Present Donald Trump’s Cell Phone Data in Federal Election Interference Trial

In a significant development in the federal election interference trial, special counsel Jack Smith is planning to present former President Donald Trump’s cell phone data as evidence. The latest court filings reveal that Smith’s office intends to call several expert witnesses to explain Trump’s cell phone use during and after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

The expert witnesses, whose identities remain undisclosed, have “extracted and processed data” from the White House cell phones used Trump. They have specifically identified the periods when the devices were unlocked, and the Twitter application was open, shedding light on Trump’s behavior and social media use around the time of the Capitol attack.

One potential challenge in the trial is proving Trump’s direct involvement in the activities under scrutiny. It is noted that social media manager Dan Scavino and others helped maintain Trump’s social media presence while he was in office. This aspect adds complexity to the prosecution’s case.

Trump, who has been indicted on four federal counts, including allegations of a multi-pronged conspiracy to stay in office and subvert the will of the people, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The trial is set to commence on March 4, just a day before Super Tuesday, a crucial day of elections in the 2024 presidential primary.

Despite his indictments and his refusal to appear at GOP debates, Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. This trial and its outcome could have significant implications for his political future and the broader landscape of American politics.

As the trial progresses, the presentation of Trump’s cell phone data and the expert witnesses’ analysis will be closely watched legal experts and political observers alike, as they navigate the complexities of proving his involvement in election interference.