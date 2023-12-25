Supreme Court Asked to Determine Trump’s Immunity from Criminal Prosecution

In a groundbreaking move, special counsel Jack Smith has requested the Supreme Court to decide whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for alleged crimes committed while in office. This marks the first time that the high court will be involved in the historic prosecution of a former president.

Smith’s objective is to ensure that the election subversion trial, currently scheduled for early March, proceeds as planned. Bypassing a federal appeals court, Smith is seeking an expedited decision from the Supreme Court on a fundamental issue of the case against Trump.

The request for review comes in response to District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ruling that Trump, as a former president, is not shielded immunity in the election subversion prosecution case. Trump’s defense team argues that his alleged actions regarding the 2020 election results were part of his official duties and therefore protected presidential immunity.

Additionally, prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to address whether Trump is safeguarded double jeopardy. Defense lawyers contend that since Trump was acquitted the Senate during his impeachment trial, he cannot face criminal prosecution for the same actions.

The Supreme Court has agreed to expedite consideration of Smith’s petition, providing Trump until December 20 to file a response. If the court takes up the case, it wouldpass the appeals court, allowing for a quicker resolution on the issue of presidential immunity.

Trump’s spokesperson denounced the prosecution as politically motivated, expressing the former president’s intention to fight for justice and oppose what they perceive as authoritarian tactics.

It is crucial that the issue of presidential protections, which Trump intends to use as part of his defense, is resolved prior to his trial scheduled for March. Smith’s team emphasizes the importance of settling the claims of immunity and proceeding with the trial promptly if immunity is rejected.

Drawing from the precedent set US v. Nixon, Smith’s team invokes a similar maneuver, highlighting the Supreme Court’s role in definitively resolving crucial matters of presidential immunity. The outcome of this case will have significant ramifications and shape the legal framework surrounding the prosecution of former presidents.