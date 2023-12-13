Special Counsel Calls for Denial of Hunter Biden’s Request to Subpoena Former President Trump and Justice Department Officials

In a recent court filing, the special counsel overseeing Hunter Biden’s gun charge case has urged a federal judge to deny Biden’s request to subpoena former President Donald Trump and officials who served in the Justice Department during his administration. The prosecutors argued that the requests were overly broad and sought unspecified categories of documents from individuals who were not involved in bringing charges against Biden.

Biden’s attorneys had previously requested the subpoenas, claiming that the investigation into their client was a result of an unjust pressure campaign that began during the previous administration. However, the prosecutors countered stating that there was no evidence of any improper pressure or motivation against Biden.

The plea deal that Biden had reached with federal prosecutors earlier this year fell apart in July due to concerns raised the presiding judge. As a result, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, was granted special counsel status and is now overseeing the indictment against Biden on gun charges.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to a three-count indictment related to the alleged possession of a gun while using narcotics. A ruling on the motion to subpoena Trump and Justice Department officials has yet to be publicly scheduled, but all pretrial motions are due December 11th.

It is worth noting that Hunter Biden is also facing scrutiny from House Republicans as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees have accused Hunter Biden of seeking special treatment requesting to testify publicly instead of in a private deposition.