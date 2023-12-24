Special Counsel Urges Supreme Court to Decide on Former President Trump’s Immunity

In a recent court filing, Special Counsel Jack Smith has called on the Supreme Court to determine whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for his actions to overturn the 2020 election. Smith emphasizes that the case raises a critical question about the extent of a former president’s immunity from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office. Prompted the urgency of the matter, Smith requests swift action from the court to ensure that Trump’s trial, scheduled for March, proceeds as soon as possible.

The Supreme Court holds the power to choose which cases it hears, so it is not obliged to take up this particular case. However, in an indication of its seriousness, the court has asked Trump’s legal team to respond to Smith’s request December 20. The court also states that it will consider, on an expedited basis, whether to move forward with the case.

The Trump campaign has responded, accusing Smith of attempting to interfere in the 2024 election and dismisses the prosecution as politically motivated. However, Smith aims topass the appeals process to prevent any delays. He asks the Supreme Court to intervene and make a swift decision on the matter.

To support his argument, Smith cites the 1974 U.S. v. Nixon case, where the Supreme Court ruled on an expedited basis that President Richard Nixon must hand over tape recordings sought during the Watergate scandal probe. Smith contends that, like any other citizen, a former president should be held accountable for criminal conduct.

As an alternative recourse, Smith also requests an expedited appeal with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., in case the Supreme Court chooses not to take up the case.

With a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices appointed Trump, the Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s immunity will have significant implications for the future. It remains to be seen whether the court will accept the case and, if so, what their ruling will be.