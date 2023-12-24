Special Counsel Requests Supreme Court to Decide on Trump’s Immunity from Prosecution

In a recent court filing, special counsel Jack Smith has called on the Supreme Court to step in and determine whether former President Donald Trump has absolute immunity from prosecution for his actions in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Smith argues that this case raises a crucial question about the heart of democracy – whether a former president can be held accountable for crimes committed while in office.

Smith emphasizes the urgency of the matter, as Trump’s trial is scheduled for March. In order to prevent any further delay, he is seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention and a prompt resolution. The court, in response to Smith’s filing, has asked Trump’s legal team to respond December 20, indicating that it takes the request seriously and is considering expediting the case.

The Trump campaign, on the other hand, has accused Smith of interfering in the 2024 election and claims that the prosecution is politically motivated. They argue that there is no reason to rush the trial except to harm Trump and his supporters.

Previously, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied Trump’s motion to dismiss his indictment based on presidential immunity and constitutional grounds. In response, Smith is seeking topass the appeals process and have the Supreme Court address the issue directly. Smith proposes a timeline in which the court could hear arguments and issue a ruling in a matter of weeks.

Notably, Smith cites precedents such as the 1974 U.S. v. Nixon case, where the court ruled on an expedited basis that President Richard Nixon had to turn over tape recordings related to the Watergate scandal. Moreover, the court has recently taken up cases at an early stage to decide on issues of national significance.

Although the Supreme Court currently has a conservative majority, with three justices appointed Trump, it has not shown a strong inclination towards taking up cases brought forth the former president since he left office. Trump’s defense argues that his actions questioning the election result were within the “outer perimeter” of his official duties, citing a 1982 Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. However, Smith disputes this interpretation and contends that the ruling was limited to civil cases, and that the longstanding view of the Justice Department is that sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

In case the Supreme Court does not take up the case, Smith has also requested an expedited appeal with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C. The court has given Trump until Wednesday to respond to Smith’s motion, with Smith’s reply due the following day.

Trump faces four charges in a federal grand jury indictment, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction, and conspiracy against the right to vote. Prosecutors allege that Trump spread lies about election fraud through “dishonesty, fraud, and deceit” in an attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 election.