The Future of Work: Embracing Pocket-Sized Productivity

The era of bulky laptops is coming to an end as Kerala-based tech startup, Nimo Planet, introduces its groundbreaking innovation in spatial computing. This cutting-edge technology blends the digital display with the physical world, enabling users to intuitively interact with objects. Nimo Planet’s latest offering, the world’s first spatial computer exclusively designed for productivity, is set to revolutionize the way we work.

Nimo’s system includes proprietary hardware, such as Nimo 1 Glass, Nimo Core, and Nimo OS, all powered NimoGPT, an AI technology that enhances the user experience. Built on the Android Open Source Project and Linux, Nimo Core utilizes the stability and adaptability of the Android ecosystem. With a compact form factor and resource-efficient rendering system, Nimo Core is capable of rendering up to six high-fidelity 3D screens within the physical world.

Notably, Nimo Core operates in stereo mode, optimizing performance, preserving battery life, and ensuring user comfort. It even offers compatibility with Mac and Windows applications through USB-C or Remote Desktop connections. The user-centric design philosophy of Nimo Core includes a trackpad, Air Mouse, and support for a range of input devices.

Say goodbye to lugging around a laptop. Instead, embrace the convenience of Nimo, along with a slim Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Unlike its counterparts, Nimo lacks built-in speakers and Apple’s M2 chips but instead utilizes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR1 processor. With dual displays on the edge of each lens, users can effortlessly switch between virtual screens simply turning their heads.

Although slightly bulkier than regular eyewear, Nimo’s glasses offer touch functionality and provide the equivalent of a 45- to 50-inch virtual screen. The device can last up to two-and-a-half hours on battery and comes with a charging case that has a built-in battery for added convenience. If you need prescription lenses, an optometrist can easily insert them into the frame.

As for connectivity, Nimo relies on Wi-Fi or tethering to a phone for data transfer since it lacks 5G or LTE connectivity. Its operating system, based on a forked version of Android, supports Android apps when downloaded from open-source app stores.

By embracing Nimo’s pocket-sized productivity, users can enjoy seamless work-on-the-go experiences. The Nimo Box, consisting of Nimo Glass, Nimo Core, a case, and a USB-C cable, is priced at $1,299 (Rs 1,08,170) plus taxes.

FAQ

What is spatial computing?

Spatial computing is a form of virtual reality (VR) where the digital display blends with the physical world, allowing users to interact with objects and their surroundings intuitively.

What makes Nimo Planet’s spatial computer unique?

Nimo Planet’s spatial computer is the world’s first system exclusively designed for productivity. It offers a personalized, multi-screen workspace experience and utilizes NimoGPT, an AI technology that enhances user interaction.

How does Nimo Core optimize performance?

Nimo Core operates in stereo mode, optimizing performance, preserving battery life, minimizing heat generation, and ensuring user comfort.

Can Nimo Core be used with Mac and Windows applications?

Yes, Nimo Core is compatible with Mac and Windows applications through USB-C or Remote Desktop connections.

What is the battery life of Nimo’s glasses?

Nimo’s glasses can last up to two-and-a-half hours on battery and come with a charging case that has a built-in battery for added convenience.

Can Nimo glasses be used with prescription lenses?

Yes, users can consult an optometrist to have prescription lenses inserted into the Nimo glasses frame.