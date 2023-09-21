Hayward and Superior Tie in Heart O’ North Conference Golf Championship

The Heart O’ North Conference golf championship ended in a tie between Hayward and Superior at the Tee-A-Way Golf Club in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The match took place on Wednesday, September 20, and was the final test for girls golfers in the conference. Both teams were even in the conference standings at the beginning of the day, as their previous match had been rained out.

To break the tie, the teams played the front nine. In this competition, both Hayward and Superior tied with a score of 181. However, Superior emerged as the winner based on the fifth-player tiebreaker, where Makaela Reinke performed three strokes better than Hayward’s player.

Despite losing the front-nine competition, Hayward ultimately won the meet placing three golfers in the top five and obtaining a team score of 357, compared to Superior’s 371. Macey Reier of Hayward secured the medalist position with a score of 84.

Furthermore, Brynn Johnson and Autumn Cooper from Hayward finished in fourth place and secured spots on the all-conference team.

This tie in the Heart O’ North Conference golf championship showcases the strength and competitiveness of both the Hayward and Superior teams. Congratulations to both teams on their outstanding performances!