Introducing Spartan Spin: Connecting Students Through Print and Online

Spartan Spin, the student-led news organization at Superior High School, recently held a Membership Night to promote their print and online platforms. From 3:30-5:30 p.m., students actively reached out to their acquaintances, leveraging calls, texts, and emails to expand the reach of their publication. By inviting more interactions, Spartan Spin aimed to gain subscriptions from a broader audience.

To facilitate the event, Spartan Spin advisers provided students with a delectable spread of pasta, pizza, and desserts. This not only created a welcoming environment but also fueled the participants during the two-hour-long event.

In preparation for Membership Night, students brainstormed a list of individuals they could contact, including friends, family members, teachers, bosses, and coworkers. By involving various connections, Spartan Spin aimed to engage diverse perspectives and ensure that their stories and webcasts resonate with a wide range of readers.

To stay updated with the latest student stories and webcasts, visit the Spartan Spin website at spartanspin.com. If you’re interested in subscribing to Spartan Spin, head over to the Membership Payment Center, accessible from the top bar of the home page. Here, you’ll find detailed information on the subscription levels available, including the Class Pack for $20, Elite for $40, and Premier for $80.

Subscription payment can be conveniently made online or mail, using either cash or check. If sending a check, please address it to Superior High School, with “Spartan Spin” noted in the memo section.

Join the Spartan Spin community and support the outstanding work of these young journalists who are committed to delivering valuable news to their readers. For more information about Spartan Spin or to get involved, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at [email protected].

FAQ

1. How can I subscribe to Spartan Spin?

To subscribe to Spartan Spin, visit their website at spartanspin.com and navigate to the Membership Payment Center. Select your desired subscription level and follow the instructions provided to make your payment online.

2. Can I pay for my subscription mail?

Yes, you can also pay for your Spartan Spin subscription mail. Simply make your payment using cash or check and address it to Superior High School, with “Spartan Spin” noted in the memo section.

3. What subscription levels are available?

Spartan Spin offers three subscription levels: the Class Pack for $20, the Elite for $40, and the Premier for $80. Choose the level that best suits your preferences and budget.

4. Where can I find the latest student stories and webcasts?

To stay updated with the latest student stories and webcasts, visit the Spartan Spin website at spartanspin.com. You’ll find a variety of engaging content created the talented students of Superior High School.