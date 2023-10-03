Mark Zuckerberg Shares Selfie with Bruised Face After Sparring Session

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, recently posted a selfie on Instagram showing his face with multiple bruises under the eyes and on the nose. In the caption, Zuckerberg explained that he sustained the injuries during a sparring session, which is a common training method in combat sports.

Zuckerberg has been actively involved in combat sports such as MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and Jiu-Jitsu for some time now. His increased involvement came about after Elon Musk, the owner of X, challenged him to a “cage fight.” The conversation began when Musk responded to news about Meta’s release of a Twitter competitor, expressing concern about the lack of alternative options.

A Twitter user then warned Musk about Zuckerberg’s training in Jiu-Jitsu, to which Musk jokingly replied that he would be up for a cage match. Zuckerberg responded posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the comment “send me location.”

In August, Musk announced that the cage fight with Zuckerberg would be livestreamed from an epic location in Italy. The details of the fight are yet to be revealed.

It is worth noting that Zuckerberg was recently awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu after several years of training. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has a belt system consisting of five levels: white, blue, purple, brown, and black.

This incident has sparked curiosity among fans of both Zuckerberg and Musk, who are eagerly awaiting further updates on the potential cage fight.

