September: A TikTok Success Story that Transcends Time

Despite being a member of the beloved indie band Los Campesinos!, Gareth Taylor took a break from music to pursue a career in illustration and design. However, a random encounter changed everything. Taylor’s song “September,” released back in 2009, unexpectedly gained popularity on TikTok. This newfound success made him realize the potential of streaming platforms in the modern music industry.

Before this revelation, Taylor was rooted in the traditional methods of writing and releasing music, which placed less emphasis on streaming and social media. However, the TikTok effect proved that older songs could still captivate audiences and ascend the charts. Just like Duncan Laurence’s Eurovision-winning ballad “Arcade” and Aurora’s synth-pop anthem “Runaway,” “September” became a TikTok sensation despite not being specifically created for the platform.

Taylor’s journey took an interesting turn when he signed with Sony RCA, a major label. As a member of Los Campesinos!, a cult band with a loyal following, Taylor was used to a DIY approach to music production. However, this experience exposed him to a new culture and a crash course on monetizing art in the streaming era.

The success of “September” has inspired Taylor to reignite his passion for music. He plans to re-release his 2009 EP, Tear Jerky, and is working on new solo music and a Los Campesinos! album. With the support of his bandmates and Gareth Paisey acting as his manager, Taylor is optimistic about making music his full-time pursuit once again.

Although revisiting “September” has brought back memories of a younger version of himself, Taylor is determined to move past the disappointments and insecurities of the past. This song, which he initially wrote to get a girl’s attention, has become a profound symbol of personal growth and resilience.

