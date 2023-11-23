New Zealand’s #SparkOpenAudition Uses TikTok to Jumpstart Musicians’ Careers

Despite the challenges of breaking into the music industry, social media platforms have revolutionized the way new musicians are discovered. Spark and Colenso BBDO, two prominent players in the industry, have collaborated on an innovative initiative called #SparkOpenAudition to provide aspiring musicians in New Zealand with a shot at kicking off their careers through the power of technology.

The auditions for the program took place on TikTok, where contestants were challenged to duet with popular New Zealand rapper, JessB. Their duet uploads served as their official submissions for the competition. From there, three lucky contestants were handpicked to be mentored renowned New Zealand producers from Joel Little’s music studio, Big Fan. These mentors assisted the contestants in the process of writing and producing new music.

The chosen winners of the program will have the opportunity to showcase their talent performing live on ZM radio. Ultimately, the overall winner will be decided based on public voting and will be awarded a generous prize package worth $10,000, courtesy of Spark.

This groundbreaking initiative marks the first time in New Zealand that TikTok’s duet functionality has been utilized in such a manner. The competition garnered significant attention, with over 100 original duets submitted, accumulating a staggering 12 million views and trending as the second most popular topic on TikTok for a week.

By leveraging the power of technology and the reach of social media platforms like TikTok, #SparkOpenAudition democratizes the process of getting discovered in the music industry. With just a phone and a platform, aspiring musicians now have the opportunity to showcase their skills and gain exposure. The initiative not only showcases the immense talent in New Zealand but also provides a launchpad for musicians to kickstart their careers.

