Spain and Israel Embroiled in Diplomatic Row Over Remarks on Hamas

Israel and Spain are currently facing a diplomatic dispute after some Spanish ministers were accused Israel of siding with Hamas in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The disagreement arose when left-wing Spanish politicians from the coalition government criticized Israel for what they called the “genocide” of the Palestinian people. Minister Ione Belarra, the leader of Unidos Podemos, the far-left junior partner in Spain’s coalition government, has expressed her support for Palestine and condemned the Israeli occupation on social media. She even called for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be brought before the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

The Israeli Embassy in Madrid issued a statement accusing certain unnamed Spanish ministers of aligning themselves with the terrorist group Hamas, which launched an offensive in Israel that triggered the recent escalation in the conflict. Israeli officials have repeatedly referred to Hamas as ISIS, claiming that the group’s attacks are akin to terrorism. Since the incursion Hamas, Israel has implemented a blockade and conducted airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry hit back at Israel, calling the embassy’s statements “falsehoods” and emphasized that the Spanish government condemns the Hamas attacks on Israel while advocating for the protection of civilians in Gaza. The dispute is likely to strain Israeli-Spanish diplomatic relations and demonstrate how the conflict between Israel and Hamas is impacting European relations.

Spain, which established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1986, recently supported a diplomatic deal between Morocco and Israel, ending years of animosity between the two countries. However, Israeli demands for condemnation of the remarks made Spanish ministers have raised concerns about the safety of Jewish communities in Spain.

The political divisions over the Israel-Hamas war have also caused tension within the Spanish government. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, while supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, reiterated the importance of protecting civilians and providing international aid to those in need. Opposition parties have accused Sanchez and his political allies of tarnishing Spain’s image abroad, while experts suggest that the differing viewpoints within the Spanish left are to be expected in a caretaker government.

Overall, this diplomatic row highlights the challenge of balancing support for Palestine with concerns for Israel’s security and the welfare of civilians in the ongoing conflict.

