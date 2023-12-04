Spanish Newspapers Sue Meta for Unfair Online Advertising Practices in Landmark Lawsuit

An association representing more than 80 Spanish newspapers has recently filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against Facebook parent company, Meta, accusing it of engaging in unfair competition in online advertising allegedly disregarding European Union (EU) data protection rules. The Information Media Association, which includes prominent Spanish dailies such as El País, El Mundo, ABC, and La Vanguardia, is seeking a staggering 550 million euros ($600 million) in damages from the social media giant.

The lawsuit specifically argues that Meta has engaged in “systematic and massive non-compliance” with EU data protection regulations between May 2018 and July 2023. In particular, Meta has been accused of repeatedly failing to obtain appropriate consent from users for the use of their data in advertising profiling. These allegations come at a time when court rulings have increasingly limited Meta’s ability to justify its data collection practices under EU privacy regulations.

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms have long relied on behavioral advertising, which involves tracking users’ online behavior and using that data to create targeted ads. However, recent legal decisions have challenged Meta’s authority to force users in the EU to agree to personalized ads without freely given consent. In response to these rulings, Meta introduced ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram for European users who are willing to pay a monthly fee.

By utilizing personal data without user consent, the Spanish association argues that Meta has gained an “illegitimately obtained competitive advantage” that indirectly threatens the viability of the Spanish media industry. As a result, the association calls on both public and private sector advertisers to support responsible media outlets that respect citizen’s rights and are committed to upholding democratic quality in Spain.

This landmark lawsuit signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle to hold technology companies accountable for their actions. Irene Lanzaco, the association’s Director General, emphasizes the urgency of ending the non-compliant behavior of these companies, which continue to flout regulations despite being able to afford hefty penalties. The case has been filed in Madrid’s mercantile courts, and its outcome is eagerly awaited.

