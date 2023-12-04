Spanish Newspapers Sue Facebook’s Parent Company Meta for Unfair Competition

A Spanish association representing over 80 newspapers has recently filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, accusing it of unfair competition in online advertising. The Information Media Association is seeking 550 million euros ($600 million) in damages, claiming that Meta has consistently violated European Union (EU) rules on data protection.

According to the association, Meta has engaged in “systematic and massive non-compliance” with EU data protection regulations between May 2018 and July 2023. One of the main allegations is that the company has failed to obtain users’ consent for the use of their data in advertising profiling, thus disregarding the requirement set EU law.

Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, have long relied on behavioral advertising to generate revenue. This practice involves tracking users’ online behavior, including web browsing habits, mouse clicks, and app usage, in order to create targeted advertising profiles. However, recent court rulings have challenged Meta’s methods under the EU’s data privacy regulations.

In response to legal scrutiny, Meta introduced ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram for European users, available for a monthly fee. Nevertheless, the Spanish association argues that Meta’s use of personal data without consent gives the company an “illegitimately obtained competitive advantage.” This, in turn, indirectly threatens the livelihood of Spanish media outlets.

The association appeals to both public and private sector advertisers to support “safe, reliable, and responsible media” that respect citizens’ rights and promote democratic quality in Spain. Irene Lanzaco, the director general of the association, emphasizes the need to hold technology companies accountable for their failure to comply with regulations and the detrimental impact they have on the market.

The lawsuit has been filed in Madrid’s mercantile courts. Meta has not yet commented on the legal action as they claim not to have received the legal papers.

