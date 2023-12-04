New Lawsuit Claims Facebook Owner Meta Platforms Engages in Unfair Competition

A recent lawsuit filed the Asociación de Medios de Información (AMI), representing 83 Spanish media outlets, alleges that Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, has engaged in unfair competition in the advertising market. The lawsuit seeks 550 million euros in damages and claims that Meta has violated European data protection regulations over the past five years.

According to the AMI, Meta’s revenue from targeted advertising across platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram has been obtained illegitimately. The association accuses Meta of tracking users’ data without their consent, giving the company an unfair advantage in the market. They argue that Meta tailors its advertisements based on information obtained in an illegitimate manner.

The AMI is urging public and private sector advertisers to choose media outlets that prioritize citizen rights and promote the democratic quality of Spain. The association believes that Meta’s alleged tactics not only jeopardize the survival of Spanish media outlets but also pose a threat to the country’s democratic quality.

This lawsuit in Spain is part of a global dispute against internet giants like Meta and Google. Canada, for example, has taken a stand against these platforms, seeking to prevent them from monopolizing internet advertising and using media-generated information to capture user data. Canada’s Senate recently passed a bill requiring platforms to compensate media outlets for sharing their content, reaching an agreement with Google for an annual payment of 75 million euros.

France also initiated a similar dispute in 2019 transposing a European directive to protect the media. These actions highlight the growing concerns regarding the influence and practices of major tech companies.

FAQ

