New Lawsuit Challenges Facebook’s Unfair Advertising Practices in Spain

A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets has recently filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook. The lawsuit, totaling a staggering €550 million ($598 million) in damages, accuses Meta of engaging in unfair competition within the advertising market. The lawsuit was filed the AMI newspaper publishing association in a commercial court on Friday.

According to the newspapers, Meta’s extensive and systematic use of personal data collected from users of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp gives them an unfair advantage in designing and offering personalized ads. This practice is seen as a violation of data protection rules and creates an uneven playing field for other media organizations. The complainants, including Prisa, the publisher of Spain’s main newspaper El Pais, and Vocento, the owner of ABC and other media outlets, assert that the majority of ads placed Meta use personal data obtained without the explicit consent of clients.

This lawsuit sheds light on the ongoing battle between traditional media and tech giants. Media outlets are increasingly concerned about the dominance of tech companies in the lucrative advertising space, which has led to a decline in their own revenues. In 2014, the Spanish government took action against Alphabet’s Google News service, temporarily shutting it down until legislation was passed to allow media outlets to negotiate with the tech giant directly.

No comment has been provided Meta’s press office in response to the lawsuit thus far.

