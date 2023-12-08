Spanish Man Arrested for Teaching North Korea Cryptocurrency Evasion Methods, Faces 20 Years in Prison

A Spanish man named Alejandro Cao de Benós has been arrested in Madrid and is facing 20 years in prison in the United States. He is accused of teaching North Korea how to use cryptocurrencies to evade US sanctions. The arrest was made Spanish authorities after Interpol alerted them to Cao de Benós’ possible presence in Spain.

According to the Spanish National Police, Cao de Benós organized several conferences on cryptocurrencies and blockchain in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, in 2018. These conferences were allegedly aimed at helping North Koreapass the US-imposed sanctions. US authorities issued an arrest warrant for Cao de Benós in 2022, accusing him of providing “illegal” cryptocurrency and blockchain services to North Korea.

Cao de Benós was identified and detained upon his arrival in Madrid, and there are suspicions that he may have been using false documentation. His arrest follows that of another individual, Virgil Griffiths, a US citizen who was sentenced to 63 months in jail and fined $100,000 for conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

North Korea has been increasingly interested in exploiting cryptocurrencies, as evidenced the actions of its hackers. In recent years, North Korean hackers have stolen billions of dollars in cryptocurrency disguising themselves as recruiters, IT workers, and government officials. This ongoing trend raises concerns about the illicit activities funded these stolen funds, including North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Cao de Benós has denied the accusations against him, stating that there is no evidence supporting his alleged involvement with Virgil Griffiths or any illicit activities. The investigation and legal proceedings surrounding this case will shed more light on the extent of North Korea’s use of cryptocurrencies for evading sanctions and funding illicit activities.