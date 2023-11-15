New Survival Thriller “Nowhere” Makes Waves as Netflix’s Top Non-English Title

A gripping survival thriller, “Nowhere,” has captivated audiences worldwide as the most-viewed non-English title on Netflix in 2023, accumulating a staggering 77.9 million views. This remarkable achievement solidifies its position as the streaming giant’s second most-watched non-English movie of all time, surpassing 141.6 million hours of viewing. The only film that outperforms “Nowhere” in this category is Norway’s “Troll.”

The film tells the story of a mother’s fight for survival in a dystopian Spain ravaged scarcity and tyranny. Despite its unique premise, “Nowhere” manages to resonate with audiences globally due to its focus on primal instincts and universal themes of survival. The success of this survival-dystopian film demonstrates the power of emotional storytelling, transcending language and cultural barriers.

Directed Albert Pintó, “Nowhere” marks the debut of Miguel Ruz’s production company, Rock & Ruz, in collaboration with executive producer Jordi Roca. The duo’s previous collaboration on the Netflix film “The Paramedic” received immense praise, leading them to launch their own production venture.

The film’s success can also be attributed to the talented team behind it. The screenplay, co-written Ruz and Ernest Riera, along with scribes Seanne Winslow and Teresa de Rosendo, showcases a compelling emotional arc for its female lead. This nuanced portrayal adds depth and resonance to the character, drawing audiences further into the suspenseful narrative.

Despite being set in a dystopian future, “Nowhere” deliberately avoids specifying the exact type of totalitarian regime or getting embroiled in class or race issues. This deliberate neutrality allows the story to resonate universally, making it relatable to viewers across different cultures and backgrounds.

As audiences immerse themselves in the thrilling journey of the film’s protagonist, audiences have embraced the symbolic element of the story: a yellow rubber duck. In countries like Peru, Ecuador, and Mexico, people have adopted a peculiar trend of wearing rubber ducks on their heads, interpreting it as a message of hope inspired “Nowhere.”

With its soaring popularity, “Nowhere” has surpassed its contemporaries amassing over 1.6 million views in its seventh week of release, a feat previously unmatched any non-English film on Netflix.

