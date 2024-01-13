Historic Mansion with Luxurious Amenities Hits Market in Chicago Suburbs

Delve into the rich history and opulent features of a stunning mansion in the south suburbs of Chicago, now up for sale. The magnificent property boasts 19 rooms spread across two stories, including seven bedrooms and 9.75 bathrooms. Originally constructed in 1997 R&B singer R. Kelly, the mansion later underwent a restoration Rudolph Isley of the Isley Brothers and his wife Elaine in 2013.

Nestled against the backdrop of the picturesque Olympia Fields Country Club, the mansion offers high ceilings that flood the home with natural light. The exquisite gourmet kitchen, equipped with luxury appliances, is a culinary aficionado’s dream. However, the true highlight of this remarkable estate lies in its recreational features.

Step into a world of wonder as you enter the indoor two-story pool hall. Here, a jungle-themed grotto, complete with a cascading waterfall and hot tub, awaits your exploration. A two-story treehouse adjacent to a full family room and bathroom offers a year-round retreat within the confines of your own home.

Beyond the lavish interior, the property boasts a fully equipped fitness center and a private court with lighting for basketball, pickleball, or tennis enthusiasts. The spaciousness of the estate ensures that privacy and tranquility are paramount, providing an escape from the hectic pace of everyday life.

This extraordinary home is listed for $3,499,000, with total taxes amounting to $253,959.34. Those with an appreciation for timeless elegance and a desire for the pinnacle of luxury will be captivated this once-in-a-lifetime listing.

To learn more about this remarkable property, please visit the official listing.