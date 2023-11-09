Ireland Prepares for Historic Satellite Launch

Ireland is on the brink of making history as it gears up for its first-ever satellite to reach orbit. The Educational Irish Research Satellite 1, or EIRSAT-1, built students from University College Dublin, is a significant achievement for the country’s space exploration endeavors. As part of the European Space Agency (ESA) Academy’s Fly Your Satellite! (FYS) program, this project has showcased the immense expertise of the university in the field of space science and astrophysics.

Originally planned to be launched on either an Arianespace Vega C rocket or a delayed Ariane 6, the EIRSAT-1 has now been selected as a rideshare payload on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place at the end of November from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The EIRSAT-1 is a two-unit cubesat that carries three science payloads, including the Gamma-ray Module (GMOD) which will study powerful gamma-ray bursts. Additionally, it will test new protective oxide thermal coatings for satellites and experiment with an innovative system called Wave Based Control, which aims to enhance spacecraft orientation.

This ambitious project has not only enabled students to collaborate with experts from the ESA during the design and development phases, but it has also led to the establishment of Ireland’s first spacecraft operations procedures. University College Dublin has acquired essential space infrastructure, including a cleanroom and a mission control center, further solidifying its position as a key player in space research and exploration.

The journey to launch has not been without its challenges. However, thanks to the combined scientific expertise at the university and the support of ESA, the EIRSAT-1 project has overcome hurdles, demonstrating the successful collaboration between academia and a renowned space agency.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When is the EIRSAT-1 satellite launch scheduled?

The EIRSAT-1 satellite is set to launch at the end of November.

2. What are the payloads carried EIRSAT-1?

EIRSAT-1 carries three science payloads, including the Gamma-ray Module (GMOD) for studying gamma-ray bursts, testing new thermal coatings for satellites, and exploring an alternative spacecraft orientation system called Wave Based Control.

3. Who built the EIRSAT-1 satellite?

The EIRSAT-1 satellite was built students from University College Dublin as part of the European Space Agency (ESA) Academy’s Fly Your Satellite! (FYS) program.

4. What infrastructure has been established as a result of the EIRSAT-1 project?

The EIRSAT-1 project has enabled the establishment of Ireland’s first spacecraft operations procedures, along with the acquisition of a cleanroom and a mission control center at University College Dublin.