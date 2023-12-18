SpaceX Launches Starlink Mission, Sets New Record for 2023

SpaceX achieved another remarkable feat with its recent launch of the Starlink 6-33 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The successful launch not only marked the company’s 90th orbital launch in 2023, but it also represented the 280th Falcon 9 launch to date. The liftoff took place at 12:07 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40.

Weather conditions were favorable for the mission, with liftoff winds being the only concern. Meteorologists closely monitored the situation to ensure safe launch conditions. The launch forecast predicted a secondary push of cold air, resulting in gusty surface winds that would gradually diminish throughout the launch window.

SpaceX’s workhorse launchpad, SLC-40, saw a quick turnaround for this mission, with only four days, one hour, six minutes, and 40 seconds since its last launch. This mission also marked the 159th SpaceX orbital launch from this pad.

The first stage booster used for this launch, tail number 1077, made its ninth flight. It had previously been involved in notable missions such as Crew-5 and GPS 3 Space Vehicle 06. The booster successfully landed on the droneship, Just Read the Instructions, approximately eight-and-a-half minutes after liftoff. With this launch, the total number of satellites launched SpaceX in 2023 reached 1,871.

In a recent statement, SpaceX founder Elon Musk proudly shared an infographic from analytics firm BryceTech, highlighting the company’s achievement of launching over 80 percent of all Earth payload to orbit this year. The Q3 report from BryceTech revealed that out of the 63 orbital launches worldwide, SpaceX accounted for 26 of them. Additionally, SpaceX significantly surpassed other space agencies in terms of the number of spacecraft launched. In Q3 alone, SpaceX launched 519 spacecraft, while the next closest agency, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), launched only 24 spacecraft.

Looking ahead, SpaceX is continuing preparations for its upcoming Falcon Heavy launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The mission, supporting the USSF-52 mission and carrying the X-37B spaceplane, is scheduled for liftoff on December 10. As SpaceX continues to push boundaries and set new records, the company’s contributions to space exploration and satellite deployment remain unparalleled.