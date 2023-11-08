New SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Mission Successfully Launches 23 Satellites

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched the Starlink 6-27 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The liftoff took place at 12:05 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, following a series of backup opportunities available until 2:59 a.m. EDT. The rocket deployed a batch of 23 Starlink internet-beaming satellites, marking another milestone in SpaceX’s effort to expand global broadband coverage.

Unlike previous missions, no local sonic booms were expected during the launch. The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which has already been used 11 times, successfully landed aboard SpaceX’s drone ship, Just Read the Instructions, in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 8½ minutes after liftoff.

The Starlink satellite network aims to provide high-speed internet access to even the most remote parts of the world. With this latest launch, SpaceX now has nearly 1,700 satellites in orbit. The company’s ambitious goal is to eventually operate a constellation of tens of thousands of satellites.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the Starlink satellite network?

A: The Starlink satellite network aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, especially to areas that currently lack reliable access.

Q: How many satellites does SpaceX currently have in orbit?

A: SpaceX currently has nearly 1,700 satellites in orbit, with plans to launch thousands more.

Q: How does SpaceX land its rockets?

A: SpaceX lands its rockets bringing the first-stage booster back to Earth and landing it on a drone ship in the ocean or on a landing pad. This allows for reusability and cost savings in future launches.

Q: What is the significance of this launch?

A: This launch adds another batch of Starlink satellites to SpaceX’s growing constellation, bringing the company closer to its goal of global broadband coverage.