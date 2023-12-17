SpaceX Successfully Launches Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

SpaceX achieved a successful launch of its Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 23 Starlink internet satellites, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The liftoff, originally scheduled for 12:06 a.m. EST, was delayed more than an hour due to technical issues. However, the rocket finally blasted off at 12:07 a.m. EST, beginning its journey to deploy the satellites into orbit.

Unlike previous launches, there were no anticipated local sonic booms, as the first-stage booster successfully landed aboard SpaceX’s drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. This marks the ninth successful landing for this specific booster. The launch webcast, hosted on X (formerly Twitter), provided real-time coverage of the mission.

SpaceX’s Starlink mission aims to provide global broadband coverage using a constellation of internet-beaming satellites. With each launch, the Starlink network expands, bringing internet connectivity to remote and underserved areas around the world. SpaceX’s CEO, Elon Musk, recently tweeted about the company’s ambitious goal to launch over 80% of all Earth payload to orbit this year.

Looking ahead, SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket on Sunday to carry the Space Force’s secretive X-37B robotic space plane into orbit from Kennedy Space Center. This mission will be closely watched as the Falcon Heavy’s twin outer boosters are expected to generate sonic booms along the Space Coast during their descent.

Overall, SpaceX continues to make strides in the commercial space industry, revolutionizing satellite launches and expanding internet access. With each successful mission, the company is one step closer to achieving its vision of a global Starlink network.