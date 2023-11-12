SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying Communication Satellites

SpaceX has achieved another successful launch with its Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, under contract with Luxembourg-based company SES, carried a pair of communications satellites into medium-Earth orbit.

This launch marks a significant milestone for both SpaceX and SES. The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster successfully landed aboard a drone ship in the sea, just 8 minutes and 43 seconds after liftoff.

Space enthusiasts can look forward to live coverage updates from FLORIDA TODAY Space Team, available on their website starting 90 minutes before the launch window opens. SpaceX’s live webcast on X (formerly Twitter) will also be posted on the same page about 15 minutes before liftoff.

Excitingly, this particular launch does not anticipate any local sonic booms, ensuring a smoother mission experience. The weather conditions are favorable, with the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron forecasting a 70% chance of “go” weather for launch. A weak front pushing into the Florida Panhandle over the weekend may bring some changes, but it doesn’t affect the current launch plan.

For those interested in keeping track of the latest schedule updates at Cape Canaveral, you can visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule for the most up-to-date information.

SpaceX's dedication to advancing space technology and providing reliable launch services is evident in each successful mission.

