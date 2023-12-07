New SpaceX Rocket Launch Scheduled for Thursday

Summary: SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday after a 4½-hour launch window opens at 12:07 a.m. EST. This late-night launch follows the recent successful mission that deployed 23 Starlink satellites into orbit. The upcoming launch will be another Starlink mission, designated as Starlink 6-32. The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 40 and there will be no local sonic boom. The live coverage of the launch will begin 90 minutes prior to liftoff at floridatoday.com/space. Meanwhile, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is also expected to launch the seventh mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, a secretive Space Force autonomous space plane, on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center.

