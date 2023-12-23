New SpaceX Launches Scheduled for Monday Night

According to updated reports, SpaceX is now planning to launch the secretive X-37B plane from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday night, following a delay due to unfavorable weather conditions. The launch is scheduled for 8:14 p.m. EST as part of the USSF-52 national security mission. In addition, the Starlink launch is also set to take place on the same night, with the window opening at 11 p.m.

While details about the X-37B mission remain undisclosed, it is expected to be another significant milestone for the Space Force. The Falcon Heavy rocket will be responsible for delivering the robotic space plane into orbit.

The weather conditions, however, could potentially cause further delays. A cold front moving through the area is expected to bring scattered showers and isolated lightning storms. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for East-Central Florida, warning of possible strong to marginally severe storms with strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. The forecast indicates a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the Falcon Heavy USSF-52 mission’s launch window.

The Starlink mission also faces some uncertainties, with the weather forecast predicting a 20% chance of favorable launch conditions at the start of the window, increasing to 50% later in the evening. However, there is hope that the cold front will move out to sea, improving the weather conditions and allowing for a successful launch.

SpaceX continues to monitor the weather conditions closely and will provide updates as necessary. Stay tuned for the latest information on the launch schedule and any potential changes.