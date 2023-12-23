SpaceX’s Space Force Mission Delayed Due to Weather

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced that its planned Space Force mission involving the U.S. military’s X-37B spacecraft has been postponed a day due to unfavorable weather conditions. The launch, originally scheduled for Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will now take place on Monday evening when conditions are expected to be more suitable.

In a statement on social media, SpaceX stated that the launch of the USSF-52 mission aboard Falcon Heavy is now targeted for Monday, with weather conditions forecasted to be 70% favorable for liftoff. The X-37B is an unmanned spacecraft operated the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office in collaboration with the Space Force. It is derived from a previous spacecraft variant used NASA.

The X-37B, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle, is designed as a reusable spacecraft that launches vertically and lands horizontally on a runway upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. It is the first vehicle since NASA’s shuttle orbiter capable of returning experiments to Earth for analysis. The X-37B’s operations and testing largely remain undisclosed, but according to the Air Force, it has been utilized to test various technologies, including guidance, navigation, and control systems, thermal protection, avionics, and advanced propulsion.

This upcoming mission will mark the seventh spaceflight for the X-37B since its debut in 2010. Notably, it will be the first time the spacecraft is launched into orbit using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Previous missions have utilized Falcon 9 and Atlas V rockets.

Although the exact nature of the mission remains classified, the X-37B’s ability to alter its orbit unpredictably has been highlighted as a strategic advantage former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. This feature prevents adversaries from accurately predicting its movements.

The delay in the launch due to weather demonstrates the priority placed on safety and successful mission execution SpaceX and the Space Force.