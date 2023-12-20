Adam Sandler Takes a Cosmic Journey in Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

Prepare to see a new side of Adam Sandler as he delves into the realm of science fiction in his latest film, “Spaceman.” Unlike his comedic roles of the past, Sandler will showcase his dramatic prowess in this high-concept sci-fi flick, directed Johan Renck, known for his work on the acclaimed HBO series “Chernobyl.”

Set to premiere on Netflix on March 1, 2024, “Spaceman” follows the story of Jakub (played Sandler), an astronaut on a solitary research mission near the edge of the solar system. Six months into his mission, Jakub comes to the realization that his marriage to Lenka (played Carey Mulligan) may not be waiting for him upon his return to Earth.

In a bid to repair their relationship, Jakub receives unexpected assistance from a mysterious creature named Hanuš (voiced Paul Dano), discovered hiding within the depths of his ship. Together, Jakub and Hanuš work to unravel the mysteries of their own existence and find a way to reconcile with the past before it’s too late.

Director Johan Renck expressed his desire to showcase a different side of Sandler, emphasizing his intelligence and depth as an actor. Renck stated, “I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know. He may come across as funny and sweet, but he’s also very intelligent and profound.”

As anticipation builds for this intriguing sci-fi drama, audiences can expect a thought-provoking and visually stunning exploration of love, loss, and the vastness of the universe. “Spaceman” boasts a talented cast including Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano.

So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a cosmic journey with Adam Sandler in “Spaceman,” a film that promises to redefine our perceptions of the iconic actor.