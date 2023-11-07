Where to Stream Space Sweepers: A Galactic Adventure

Looking for an out-of-this-world cinematic experience? Look no further than Space Sweepers, an epic science-fiction film set in the year 2092. In this dystopian future, Earth is on the brink of collapse, prompting the establishment of a new home on Mars UTS, a major organization. Only a select few will have the chance to escape to this extraterrestrial haven.

The movie revolves around Tae-ho and Captain Jang, members of The Victory’s crew – a space garbage collector ship. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they stumble upon Dorothy, a seemingly harmless robot who conceals a powerful and dangerous secret.

Starring a talented cast including Song Joong-ki as Kim Tae-ho, Kim Tae-ri as Captain Jang, Jin Seon-kyu as Tiger Park, Yoo Hae-jin as Robot Bubs, Richard Armitage as James Sullivan, Kim Mu-yeol as Kang Hyeon-u, and Park Ye-rin as Dorothy, Space Sweepers promises an unforgettable adventure through the cosmos.

Now, the burning question: where can you watch Space Sweepers online? Fear not, for the answer lies in the depths of Netflix’s streaming library. You can indulge in this thrilling space odyssey simply visiting netflix.com/signup and signing up for an account. Netflix offers various subscription plans tailored to your preferences:

1. The $6.99 per month plan (standard with ads) enables you to access almost all of Netflix’s content but with intermittent ad interruptions. It allows Full HD viewing on two supported devices simultaneously.

2. The $15.49 per month plan (standard) offers an ad-free experience, content downloading on two supported devices, and the option to add one extra member who doesn’t reside in your household.

3. The $22.99 per month plan (premium) grants you the same perks as the standard plan, but with Ultra HD viewing on four supported devices. Additionally, you can download content on up to six devices and add up to two non-household members to your account.

Feast your eyes on the captivating Space Sweepers synopsis: “Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in the year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.”

So, hop aboard The Victory and embark on a thrilling adventure across the cosmos with Space Sweepers, exclusively on Netflix.

