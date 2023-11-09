The Space Force Moves Forward with FORGE Ground System Development

The Space Force is making progress in the development of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program, which aims to create a new ground system for its upcoming missile warning satellites. In a recent announcement, NSTXL awarded four contracts worth $9.75 million each to Ball Aerospace, Parsons, General Dynamics, and Omni Federal for the development of a command and control (C2) system prototype.

The FORGE C2 prototype project will lay the foundation for a government-owned, cyber-secure satellite C2 system that will provide mission management, ground control, telemetry, tracking, and command functions for the Space Force’s two key missile warning constellations: the current Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) and the planned Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) system.

The development of the FORGE program is crucial for the Space Force, as it aims to address the challenges and complexities involved in supporting both SBIRS and Next-Gen OPIR. However, according to a June report the Government Accountability Office (GAO), key components critical to Next-Gen OPIR operations are not expected to be available until after 2025. This puts FORGE on a potential collision course with Air Force space acquisition czar Frank Calvelli, who has been working to ensure that ground equipment is available concurrent with satellite operations.

To mitigate potential delays, the Space Systems Command (SSC) has divided the FORGE program into different thrusts. These include FORGE C2, which will provide a minimum capability in Phase 1 with future phases adding more functionality. The Next-Gen Interim Operations (NIO) will serve as an interim C2 solution, and Lockheed Martin is developing it as part of its contracts for the Next-Gen OPIR GEO satellites. The FORGE Mission Data Processing Application Framework (MDPAF) aims to collect and process data from SBIRS and Next-Gen OPIR satellites and generate warnings and alerts, while Relay Ground Stations will ensure data is effectively routed to warfighters.

With ongoing efforts and investments, the Space Force remains committed to developing the FORGE ground system and ensuring the operational readiness of its missile warning satellites. As the space domain continues to evolve, these advancements will enhance the Space Force’s capabilities in providing critical information and maintaining space superiority.

