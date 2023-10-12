Digital World Acquisition Corp to Return $533 Million Raised for Trump Media Merger

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the blank-check acquisition company set to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm, announced that it will be returning $533 million raised for a cash infusion in the deal. This comes after some investors backtracked on another $467 million in commitments, effectively ending the $1 billion investment that DWAC had raised for the merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). The return of funds raises doubts about whether the merger will proceed, as TMTG will no longer receive the $1 billion upon closing.

DWAC will now retain the $293 million it raised in its initial public offering in September 2021, which is expected to go to TMTG upon the deal’s completion. However, this amount could still diminish if investors choose to redeem their investments. It remains uncertain how TMTG will financially sustain itself if the deal falls through. In a previous report, TMTG had raised $22.8 million in financing from private investors.

DWAC and TMTG have included the option to terminate the merger deal between October 31 and November 21 if their respective boards no longer believe it will benefit shareholders. As of February 2021, Trump controls 90% of TMTG.

Digital World has faced a series of challenges since announcing its plan to acquire TMTG in October 2021. The company has been subjected to investigations the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It has additionally undergone management changes, including the removal of its chief executive and board restructuring.

Shares of Digital World were trading at $15.70 on Thursday, marking a 0.98% decline for the day and a significant drop from its peak of approximately $97 per share in March 2022.

Source: Reuters – Helen Coster