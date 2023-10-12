Digital World Acquisition Corp to Return $533 Million Raised for Trump Media Merger

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the blank-check acquisition company set to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm, has announced that it will return $533 million to investors. This comes after some investors backtracked on an additional $467 million in commitments, effectively ending the $1 billion investment that DWAC had raised for the merger.

The merger was intended with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind the Truth Social platform. However, with the withdrawal of funds, TMTG will no longer receive the $1 billion cash infusion. This raises questions about whether the merger will proceed as planned.

Following the return of funds, DWAC will be left with the $293 million it had raised in its initial public offering in September 2021. This amount is set to go to TMTG upon the closing of the deal, but it could also be subject to further reductions if investors choose to redeem their shares.

It remains unclear how TMTG will secure funding if the merger falls through. The company had previously raised $22.8 million from private investors in October last year. DWAC and TMTG have included an option in their amended merger agreement that allows either side to terminate the deal between October 31 and November 21 if they no longer believe it will benefit shareholders.

Digital World Acquisition Corp has faced various challenges since announcing its plans to acquire TMTG. It has been subjected to investigations the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, undergone management changes, and experienced a shakeup in its board.

As of Thursday, DWAC shares were trading at $15.70, down 0.98% for the day and significantly lower than their peak of $97 per share in March 2022.

Sources:

– Reuters.