Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry Adjusts Schedule for Netflix Show Filming

The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry will be operating on a one-boat schedule on Monday, Nov. 27, to accommodate the filming of a Netflix show. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the Motor Vessel Southport will be the filming location for scenes from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. While the specific Netflix show has not been disclosed, the production crew will be utilizing the ferry to capture captivating scenes for the popular streaming platform.

To ensure the seamless execution of the filming process, the ferry will adhere to the following one-boat schedule for the day:

Southport to Fort Fisher: 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Fort Fisher to Southport: 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

Regular ferry operations will resume on Tuesday, allowing passengers to return to the normal schedule of departures and arrivals. Despite the temporary adjustment, this presents a unique opportunity for enthusiasts of the Netflix show to catch a glimpse of the filming process in action.

As the N.C. Department of Transportation works in collaboration with the entertainment industry, it showcases the versatility and relevance of public infrastructure in accommodating the needs of various creative endeavors. The presence of film crews on the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry brings together the worlds of transportation and entertainment, further enhancing the cultural and economic significance of the region.

