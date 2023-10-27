New Ways to Watch College Football in Week 9

Looking for exciting ways to catch all the action in Week 9 of college football? We’ve got you covered with some innovative options that go beyond traditional TV broadcasts.

One option is to stream the games on Fubo and ESPN+. Fubo offers a comprehensive package that allows you to watch college football all season long. With ESPN+, you get access to live streams of the games, ensuring that you don’t miss a single play.

Now, let’s dive into the intriguing matchups involving teams from the Southland:

1. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Houston Christian Huskies: Witness the battle between these two powerhouses on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM ET. The game will be available for live streaming on ESPN+.

2. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels: This clash promises to be a thrilling encounter. Tune in on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM ET to catch the action live on ESPN+.

3. Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals: A showdown between two fierce rivals, this game is not to be missed. Catch it on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM ET, streaming live on ESPN+.

4. Northwestern State Demons at McNeese Cowboys: The final game of the week features these two formidable teams battling it out on Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

