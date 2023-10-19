Week 8 Southland College Football Games on TV

With Week 8 of the college football season upon us, there are three exciting games involving teams from the Southland Conference that fans won’t want to miss. Here is a breakdown of the matchups and how you can catch all the action.

First up, on Thursday, October 19, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will go head-to-head with the Northwestern State Demons. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, and you can watch the game live on ESPN+. This live stream will be available exclusively on the ESPN+ platform.

On Saturday, October 21, there will be two Southland Conference games on TV. The Nicholls State Colonels will take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 4:30 PM ET. Again, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Later that evening, at 8:00 PM ET, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off against the McNeese Cowboys. You can catch this exciting matchup on ESPN+ as well.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for some thrilling Southland Conference football. Whether you cheer for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, Northwestern State Demons, Nicholls State Colonels, Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, Incarnate Word Cardinals, or McNeese Cowboys, these games are sure to deliver exciting moments and intense competition.

Source: Data Skrive