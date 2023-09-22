How to Watch Southland College Football Games in Week 4

Looking to watch all the college football action in Week 4? We’ve got you covered with a guide on how to catch all six games involving teams from the Southland conference.

If you’re a fan of college football, you can watch the games on Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms provide live streaming options for sports enthusiasts, allowing you to enjoy the games from the comfort of your own home.

Here are the games scheduled for Week 4:

1. McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers – This game will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 PM ET. You can catch the action on ESPN+ through their live streaming service.

2. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs – Kickoff is at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 23. Tune in to ESPN+ to watch this exciting match between these two teams.

3. Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions – This game is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM ET. ESPN+ will provide the live streaming coverage for this matchup.

4. North American Stallions at Incarnate Word Cardinals – Also taking place on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM ET, you can watch this game on ESPN+.

5. Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave – Kickoff for this game is at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23. ESPN+ will be streaming this game live, so make sure to tune in.

6. Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Lamar Cardinals – This game will round out the Week 4 action on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM ET. ESPN+ will provide the live stream for this exciting matchup.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch these Southland college football games and enjoy the entire season of college football action.

Definitions:

– Fubo: An online streaming platform that offers live sports, including college football games.

– ESPN+: A subscription-based streaming service provided ESPN, offering live sports events and exclusive content.

Sources:

– Data Skrive © 2023: A source that provides information and statistics on various sports events.

– ESPN+: The streaming service that will be broadcasting the live streams of the games mentioned.