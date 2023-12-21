Southfield Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Tax Fraud

In a recent development, a Southfield woman has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for filing false tax returns for clients. The announcement was made state officials on Friday. The woman, Lori Bradford, who is 56 years old, received the sentence from an Oakland County Circuit Court judge, as stated Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Bradford pleaded guilty to several charges, including uttering and publishing, using a computer to commit a crime, and making false tax returns. She entered into an agreement with the prosecutors, which also includes paying $25,000 towards the costs of prosecuting the case.

The attorney general emphasized the importance of tax preparers operating with integrity and preparing tax returns honestly and accurately. Nessel highlighted that individuals who cheat the tax system ultimately harm everyone, as tax dollars support essential services like education, infrastructure, and government operations.

According to authorities, Bradford, who is a four-time habitual offender, prepared and filed tax returns with false information and claims for refunds. While she possessed each client’s genuine W-2, she intentionally inflated the withholding amounts on the returns, leading to larger refund claims. When state treasury department officials attempted to verify the accuracy of the returns, Bradford provided them with fabricated W-2s and supporting documentation.

Bradford’s legal troubles began in November 2022 when she was initially charged with multiple counts of making false returns, using a computer to commit a crime, and uttering and publishing. However, she pleaded guilty in June, resulting in the charges being reduced.

This case serves as a reminder that tax fraud has serious consequences and undermines the integrity of the tax system. It is crucial for individuals, including tax preparers, to comply with the law and fulfill their responsibilities honestly to maintain public trust in the tax process.