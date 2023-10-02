All About Bison

Filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a two-part, four-hour series on PBS about the American buffalo, also known as the bison. The documentary will delve into the history of the species, its near extinction, and the current efforts of scientists, conservationists, and tribes to bring it back. The series will feature insights from Indigenous experts and shed light on the ongoing conservation work. For further reading on this topic, check out G&G assistant editor Lindsey Liles’s conservation story on the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.

While You Were Murdering

Lifetime is airing a fictionalized account of the double murder involving lawyer Alex Murdaugh. The two-part movie stars Bill Pullman, who fully commits to his role as Murdaugh, even adopting the Hampton County accent. The movie will air on October 14 and 15, with streaming available in the following days. If you’re curious, you can watch the trailer to get a glimpse of Pullman’s performance.

Boom and Busted

Netflix will release a movie called “Pain Hustlers,” which explores the origins of the opioid epidemic. The film is based on journalist Evan Hughes’s nonfiction book, “The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup,” and provides insights into the actions of a pharmaceutical company in Florida during the 2000s. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, and Catherine O’Hara.

Poe-fect October Viewing

Netflix is bringing a modern retelling of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story “The Fall of the House of Usher” this October. The series consists of eight episodes and features nods to other Poe works, as well as a starring role for Annabeth Gish. If you’re inspired Poe’s literary world, Garden & Gun has a guide to Southern literary Halloween costumes that includes Poe and the raven.

Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde

Lifetime continues its true-crime streak with the movie “Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story.” It is based on the real-life story of an Alabama corrections officer who helped her inmate boyfriend escape from prison before ultimately taking her own life. The movie will air on October 21.

Six Feet Under

A new movie called “The Burial” will be available on Prime Video, telling the story of a Canadian funeral home conglomerate’s attempted entry into the burial trade in Mississippi. The film focuses on indie funeral home owner Jeremiah O’Keefe, played Tommy Lee Jones, and his legal battle against the company, represented lawyer Willie E. Gary, played Jamie Foxx. The true story made headlines in the mid-nineties, so it might be worth revisiting the New York Times report on the case before watching the movie.

An Unfair Hearing

The podcast “Earwitness” explores the unreliability of eyewitness testimonies and the case of Toforest Johnson, who was wrongfully convicted for a 1995 murder in Birmingham. Despite multiple alibi witnesses who placed Johnson at a nightclub during the time of the killing, he ended up on death row. Investigative journalist Beth Shelburne investigates how an innocent man was sentenced and why the state is still pursuing his execution. You can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms.

