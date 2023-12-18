California Man Arrested after High-Speed Pursuit in Southern Illinois

Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois, successfully apprehended Dejon D. Wooden, a Los Angeles man, after a high-speed chase that spanned over 115 miles. The pursuit, which began late Wednesday night, came to an end in Effingham when deputies deployed a PIT maneuver to disable Wooden’s vehicle.

Wooden’s attempt to evade law enforcement was marked dangerous driving maneuvers, including passing multiple tractor trailers and reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph. He also allegedly tried to force deputies off the road during the chase.

Upon arresting Wooden, police made a significant discovery of illegal substances in his possession. A total of 80 pounds of cannabis and approximately 48 pounds of promethazine, with an estimated street value of nearly $250,000, were seized.

According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to combating criminal activities and ensuring public safety. Drug interdiction, like this operation, is just one example of the active measures taken law enforcement on a daily basis.

Wooden now faces a series of charges, including five felonies such as cannabis trafficking, aggravated assault, and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Additionally, he is charged with several misdemeanors. He is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

This incident serves as a reminder of law enforcement’s continuous efforts to maintain public safety and curb criminal activities, particularly related to drug trafficking. The successful apprehension of Wooden and the seizure of drugs highlight the effectiveness and dedication of law enforcement agencies in combating illegal drug trade in the region.