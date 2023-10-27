A New Chapter: Danni Baird’s Journey After Southern Charm

Danni Baird, known for her loyalty and non-problematic nature on the hit reality show Southern Charm, has been relatively quiet since leaving the series. However, life has taken a new and exciting turn for her, just like her former co-star Chelsea Meissner. While she may no longer grace our TV screens, Danni has been keeping her fans updated through social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Danni wished her partner, Nicholas Volz, a happy birthday and shared some major news with her followers. Alongside a series of photos of the couple, she wrote, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to this handsome Daddy-to-be @Nicholas.volz. I can’t imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you. I love you and have a suspicion that 39 just may be your best year yet xo.”

Among the photos, the last one revealed Danni’s adorable baby bump, confirming that she is expecting their first child. It was also the first time she introduced Nicholas to the public, making it a memorable announcement.

Since her departure from Southern Charm, Danni has kept a relatively low profile, much like her friend Chelsea. In 2017, she had been engaged to Todd Baldtree but called off the wedding two weeks before the big day. Now, she seems genuinely happy, healthy, and ready to embrace this new chapter of motherhood with Nicholas.

Congratulations are pouring in for Danni and Nicholas as they embark on this exciting journey together. While she may have bid goodbye to reality television, Danni’s life continues to evolve, and she remains an inspiration to her fans.

