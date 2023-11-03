Southern California’s Real Estate Market Experiences Sharp Decline in Available Homes for Sale

In recent years, the Southern California real estate market has undergone significant changes, particularly in the number of homes available for sale. Data compiled the St. Louis Fed and Realtor.com reveals that there has been a sharp decline in the housing inventory compared to pre-pandemic times. From July through September, an average of 21,163 listings were found in the six-county region, marking a 32% decrease from the same period in 2021 and a significant 52% drop compared to the years between 2016 and 2019.

This limited supply of homes is a major contributing factor to the substantial increase in median selling prices. CoreLogic data shows that the median selling price has surged 58% over the past seven years. The scarcity of available options has created a highly competitive market, leading to higher prices and making it challenging for prospective buyers to find affordable homes.

A closer look at the supply drop county and the corresponding median price changes further highlights the extent of the issue. Orange County has experienced a 39% drop in available listings compared to 2021 and a staggering 65% decrease compared to the years between 2016 and 2019. However, despite this decline, the median price has increased 67%.

Similarly, in San Diego County, there has been a 43% decrease in available listings compared to last year and a 62% decline compared to the previous three-year period. Interestingly, the median price has seen a substantial 69% increase.

Ventura County has also witnessed a decline, with 39% fewer listings compared to 2021 and a 62% drop compared to the period between 2016 and 2019. Despite this, the median price in Ventura County has risen 53%.

The situation is similar in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with both experiencing decreases in listings. Riverside County has seen a 30% drop in available homes compared to last year and a 53% decline compared to the years between 2016 and 2019. Remarkably, the median price in Riverside County has increased 65%. San Bernardino County has witnessed a 29% decrease in listings compared to last year and a 46% drop compared to the previous three-year period. The median price in San Bernardino County has surged an impressive 77%.

Finally, in Los Angeles County, there has been a 26% decrease in available listings compared to 2021 and a 42% decline compared to the period between 2016 and 2019. The median price has increased 57%.

As the Southern California real estate market continues to face limited housing inventory, it is crucial for both buyers and sellers to navigate this challenging landscape with careful consideration.