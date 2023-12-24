New Pre-Apprenticeship Program Offers Local Construction Training Opportunities

A new pre-apprenticeship program is set to launch next month in South Chicago, offering locals the chance to receive training for city construction jobs. The 10-week Bridge to Construction training program, operated Metropolitan Family Services, aims to equip participants with the skills and credentials necessary for success in the construction industry.

Applicants must meet certain requirements, including being Illinois residents, 18 years or older, and possessing a high school diploma or GED. Program participants will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials for CPR and first aid, federal safety training, and a National Center for Construction Education and Research course. In addition, they will receive a weekly stipend based on attendance, timeliness, and participation, amounting to an average of $15 per hour.

To learn more about the program, interested individuals can attend an open house hosted Metropolitan Family Services. The open house will provide an opportunity to ask questions and gather more information from program leaders. Applications can also be submitted and interviews can be scheduled calling the organization directly.

While the program is open to all Illinois residents, organizers are specifically targeting individuals residing in ZIP codes 60617, 60649, and nearby communities. With developments like the Galleria 89 project on the horizon, the pre-apprenticeship program aims to encourage residents in the area to apply for construction jobs and pursue a career in the trade industry.

The Bridge to Construction program has seen success since its launch, assisting approximately 50 individuals annually. Around 10 percent of past participants have joined a union, while others have applied and are awaiting further steps in the process. To support graduates during the waiting period, Metropolitan Family Services also offers a transitional job program that connects them with local contractors for paid on-the-job training.

In addition to the Bridge to Construction program, Metropolitan Family Services provides training opportunities in other high-demand industries through the Workforce Investment Opportunity Act program. Efforts to improve public transportation in underrepresented communities like the Southeast Side are also crucial, as access to training sites and job locations plays a significant role in career advancement.

Overall, the pre-apprenticeship program provides a valuable opportunity for local residents to gain the skills, credentials, and support needed to pursue construction careers and contribute to the development of their communities.