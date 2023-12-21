Fire Chief Addresses Inappropriate Music Played During Christmas Parade

In a recent letter, Fire Chief Randy Howe of LaSalle Township’s volunteer fire department addressed concerns regarding the “inappropriate and vulgar” music that was played from a fire truck during a Christmas parade in Monroe County. The incident occurred during the Parade of Lights in Ida on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Chief Howe explained that the fire truck in question was a retired engine that had been sold to an individual ten years ago. However, the department’s name had not been removed from the truck, which led to confusion and negative perceptions during the parade. Chief Howe emphasized that protocol now dictates the removal of all department markings before equipment is sold.

“I, along with all the members of the LaSalle Volunteer Fire Department, are very disheartened with the negative perception that many witnessed or viewed videos of this unfortunate incident,” said Chief Howe. He went on to express the department’s dedication to their duties and their commitment to acting professionally, while also taking pride in their township and assisting neighboring communities.

Chief Howe made it clear that no member of his department was involved with the fire truck in question or supported the inappropriate behavior during the parade. He apologized for the incident and assured the community that steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The fire department takes their responsibilities seriously and strives to maintain a positive image within the community.

It is important for public service organizations to ensure that their equipment and actions accurately represent their values and mission. In this case, the LaSalle Township’s volunteer fire department acknowledges the need for better protocols when it comes to selling retired equipment and removing department markings. By addressing the concerns raised and taking action to rectify the situation, Chief Howe is demonstrating effective leadership and a commitment to maintaining the department’s integrity.